Police: Suspect charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault after Camden man goes missing

Police say a man has been arrested and charged after a Camden man went missing.

Police say Curtis Jenkins III was reported missing on Monday, July 1. He was last seen on the 2700 block of Congress Road wearing a white T-shirt and black pants.

“Based on the information from the investigation thus far, we do not believe this was a random act, but rather a calculated plot to entrap and abduct the victim,” Chief Scott Thomson said. “Investigators continue to diligently search for Jenkins.”

According to police, Brandon Beverly, 32, has been charged with the kidnapping and aggravated assault and remanded to the Camden County Jail. The arrest was facilitated by a partnership of several law enforcement agencies including the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office, New Jersey State Police, Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Jenkins, who remains missing, is described as a black male, 5-foot-11-inches, 140-160 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair, a short beard, mustache and a crew cut.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the CCPD tip line at (856) 757-7042 or use the StopIt App to contact the CCPD.






