Police: Suspect fired into Delaware home, striking boy, 13

article

Police in Delaware’s capital city are investigating a shooting that injured a 13-year-old boy.

Dover police said in a news release that the incident took place around 12:30 a.m. Sunday when an unknown suspect rang a home's doorbell.

The boy’s father answered the door to see the suspect walking away, then turning to fire multiple rounds before fleeing. One of the rounds entered the home through an exterior wall, striking the boy.

Police said the round lost momentum as it penetrated the wall and only caused a minor laceration on the boy's back. He was treated at a hospital and released.

An investigation is ongoing.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter