Police: Suspect in Pennsylvania shooting found dead in New York City

Police say a suspect in a shooting in Allentown, Pennsylvania has been found dead in New York City.

Emilary Milien Jr., of Allentown, was found shortly after 10:30 a.m. Saturday lying face down in an alleyway in Brooklyn. Police say the 30-year-old Milien was pronounced dead at the scene.

The city medical examiner’s office will determine his cause of death.

Police in Allentown said Milien was a suspect in a shooting there earlier Saturday. The victim in that shooting is expected to survive.

