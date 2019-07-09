Police: Suspect posed as delivery man in South Philly home invasion
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - Police are searching for a suspect who they say posed as a delivery man during a home invasion in South Philadelphia.
The incident occurred on the 100 block of South 11th Street around 10:15 a.m. Sunday.
Officials say the man, who was armed with a knife, forced his way into an elderly woman's apartment. The suspect reportedly stole a gold chain, gold ring, $400 in cash and prescription medications.
The victim, an 84-year-old woman, was transported to Jefferson University Hospital for evaluation and released.
The suspect is described as a 5-foot-9 man who weighs around 150 pounds.
No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.