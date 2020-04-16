Police: Suspect sought after robbing Rita's Water Ice at gunpoint

article

Philadelphia police are searching for a man who they say robbed a Rita's Water Ice at gunpoint Monday afternoon in East Mount Airy.

Authorities say the incident happened at the Rita's location on the 8200 block of Stenton Avenue.

A man allegedly approached the counter to make a purchase when he suddenly pulled out a silver revolver and demanded money. Police say the suspect took off with $100.

He was last seen heading toward Durham Street on foot.

Police describe the suspect as a man in his late-20s to mid-30s with a goatee. He was reportedly wearing a red baseball cap, a dark-colored hoodie and jacket, with denim jeans and red sneakers.

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 215-686-3353.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP