Police: Suspect sought in hammer attack, robbery in Ogontz

Police are searching for a man who they say attacked a gas station employee with a hammer and robbed the store Monday night in Ogontz.

Video shows a man wearing an old fashioned hockey goalie mask enter the Shell Station on the 6200 block of North Broad Street around 10 a.m. Police say the suspect struck a 40-year-old victim several times with a hammer and dragged the unconscious man into the store's freezer.

According to authorities, the suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and several packs of cigarettes before fleeing the store. He was last spotted heading west on Stenton Avenue.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

The suspect is described as a stocky black man. Police say he was wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, dark colored pants with a white stripe on each pant leg, and dark sneakers at the time of the attack.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call investigators at 215-686-8477.