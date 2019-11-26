Police: Suspect surrenders after assaulting elderly woman on SEPTA bus

article

Police have arrested and charged a woman who they say assaulted an elderly woman on a SEPTA bus.

The incident occurred on a Route 70 bus on Oct. 29.

Dana Gibson-Rodgers previously told FOX 29 that the 69-year-old victim, a frequent SEPTA rider, got onto the bus on Cottman Avenue when she sat next to a woman who asked not to be touched with the bag the victim was carrying.

By the time the bus pulled up at Bustleton Avenue around 7 p.m., the suspect allegedly attacked the woman.

"No weapon was used but the assault was very graphic," said Lieutenant Michael Wright.

Gibson-Rodgers said the victim, who she described as short and frail, often picks up trash in the community and leaves gifts at her door for her son. She said she wouldn't hurt a fly.

"She’s a very, very good woman and the fact that she’s sitting there in pain, it makes me angry, I hurt for her," Gibson-Rogers said. "It’s not right, it’s not fair, she deserves nothing but justice, and I hope that we get that for her."

On Tuesday morning, SEPTA Transit Police Chief Thomas Nestel III tweeted "CAPTURED!!!!!" alongside the original police report.

Anaysha Muhammad, 23, surrendered to the SEPTA Transit Police after a warrent for her arrest was issued last week. She was subsequently charged with aggravated assault and related offenses.

