Police: Suspect taken into custody in shooting of 11-month-old in Hunting Park

article

Philadelphia police say a suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting of an 11-month-old boy in Hunting Park.

According to police, the shooting happened on the 700 block of West Luzerne Street around 7:15 p.m. Saturday while the boy was in a car with his stepmother.

Police say the child was struck once in the back of the head, once in the chest and twice in the buttocks. The stepmother reportedly did not know the child was struck until she drove a short distance away from the shooting scene.

Investigators say the child and stepmother were driven to Albert Einstein Hospital. The child was later transferred to St. Christopher's Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

The male suspect has not been formally charged. The investigation is ongoing.

RELATED: Authorities: 11-month-old shot four times in Hunting Park, $5K reward offered | 'Outraged, disgusted': Mayor Kenney addresses shootings involving 2-year-old, 11-month old children

City officials, including Mayor Jim Kenney, responded to the weekend violence after two separate shootings that left a 2-year-old girl dead and the 11-month-old boy in the hospital.