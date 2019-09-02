Police: Suspects pepper-spray business owner at Olney bank, steal $27K

article

Police are searching for two suspects who they say pepper-sprayed a business owner at an Olney bank and fled with $27,000 in cash.

The incident occurred just before 6 a.m. Monday at the Wells Fargo on Adams Avenue.

Police say a business owner was making a deposit at a safe box when the suspects assaulted the victim and took the bag of money.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.