Road closures around Lemon Hill begin Tuesday as set up starts for FIFA Fan Fest

The Brief Road closures around FIFA Fan Fest at Lemon Hill will begin on Tuesday. Residents will need temporary parking permits to ensure a street parking spot. FIFA Fan Fest begins on June 11 through July 19.



Road closures around Lemon Hill in Philadelphia will begin Tuesday as the FIFA Fan Fest prepares to welcome visitors from around the world.

What we know:

The FIFA Fan Festival will operate every day from June 11 through July 19. Road closures and parking restrictions will begin at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26, and last until 8 p.m. on July 26. The local lanes of Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed from Memorial Day, May 25, to Labor Day, September 7, except for July 4th festivities.

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The city says Waterworks Drive will close at 10 a.m. daily during the festival, with controlled access for Waterworks and the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Vehicles parked in restricted areas will be relocated, and motorists should call the local police district if their car is moved.

Parking permits for residents

Local perspective:

There will be no designated private vehicle parking for festival attendees. Temporary residential parking permits will be required for all vehicles parked on the street within the Lemon Hill area from June 11 through July 19. Residents and business owners can apply for permits online, in person, or at local events.

"Our priority is making sure the residents who call these neighborhoods home can still access parking and move around their community during the World Cup," Councilmember Jeffery Young Jr. said.

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Residents can get updates by visiting the Digital Resource Hub or texting "CUPPHL" to 888-777 for free alerts from the Office of Emergency Management.

The city is continuing to refine operational details and will share final restrictions and maps on the 2026 Digital Resource Hub.

The backstory:

The city is investing $450,000 to subsidize PHLASH bus service, connecting Center City and the Historic District to the festival, according to the Parker Administration. Enhanced SEPTA services, expanded Indego bike share access, and traffic safety improvements are also planned to support residents and visitors.

"This is about affordability and access for all, not just downtown visitors. We want people from across Philadelphia and around the globe to enjoy this historic moment in our city," Mayor Cherelle L. Parker said.

She added that the city is making "strategic investments in our public spaces and putting thoughtful plans in place to support the residents and neighborhoods closest to these events, protect quality of life, and keep Philadelphia moving with limited disruption throughout the tournament."

The festival will feature live match broadcasts, music, food, and family-friendly activities. Participation is free, but all guests must register online.