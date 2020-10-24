Police: Teen fatally shot in East Germantown while attending vigil for shooting victim

article

Detectives say a 17-year-old boy who was attending a vigil in East Germantown for a person shot to death a week ago was fatally shot early Saturday morning.

According to police, the teen was gunned down on the 500 block of East Duval Street around midnight Saturday. Responding officers found the victim lying next to a car with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teen was reportedly attending a vigil for Yusef Nash, who police say was killed on the 1000 block of East Mount Airy Avenue last Saturday.

No arrests have been announced by police at this time. The motive for the deadly shooting is still under investigation.

