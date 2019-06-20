Police: Teenage boy fatally shot in head in West Philadelphia
WEST PHILADELPHIA - Police say a teenage boy was fatally shot in the head Thursday afternoon in West Philadelphia.
According to investigators a teenage boy between 15-17 years old was shot twice in the head on the 1400 block of North Allison Street around 12 p.m.
Police say a cruiser took the victim to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. Medical officials pronounced the victim dead shortly before 12:30 p.m.
Officers have not made any arrests. This is an ongoing investigation.