Police: Teens found with stolen loaded handgun in Wilmington

Authorities in Delaware say five teenagers were arrested after police found them in possession of a stolen loaded handgun in early September.

Officers responded to the 2600 block of North Tatnall Street on the evening of Sept. 7 for reports of trespassing. Police reportedly found five teens ages 16, 15, 14 and 12 on the property and recovered a loaded .45 caliber handgun which had been reported stolen in West Virginia and ammunition.

Police charged a 16-year-old and 15-year-old with several offenses including carrying a concealed firearm and receiving a stolen firearm.

The pair were given $26,000 bail.

A 16-year-old, 14-year-old and 12-year-old were charged with criminal trespassing. All three were released on $1,000 bail.