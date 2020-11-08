Police: Teens wounded in shooting at basketball court in Northeast Philly

article

Police say two teens were wounded in a shooting at a basketball court in Northeast Philadelphia.

It happened on Holme Avenue and Willits Road around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to police, a 16-year-old boy was shot once in the arm and leg. He was taken to Nazareth Hospital in stable condition.

Police later reported a 13-year-old boy was also shot. He was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest