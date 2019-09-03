Police: Temple student struck by hit-and-run driver in Sea Isle City

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who they say struck a man in Sea Isle City. The victim and his family are hoping the driver turns themselves in.

It happened near 78th Street and Landis Avenue around on Sept. 1 around 3 a.m.

Temple University senior Tom Ruggieri, 23, of Malvern, is bruised, bloodied and hurting.

"My head hit the windshield. They had to take 20 shards of glass out of the side of my head," he told FOX 29's Jennifer Joyce. "The only thing I really recall is the sound of me hitting the windshield, it was just that loud whack."

Ruggieri says after regaining consciousness, he woke up to find himself lying in the street with missing a shoe. He called his friends, who were only a couple of blocks away, and they called 911. Later that morning, he was transported to Penn Presbyterian hospital where his mom works as a trauma nurse.

Ruggieri is unable to return to school for the fall semester due to the injuries he sustained.

Advertisement

Anyone that witnessed the incident or may have information into the identity of the driver is urged to contact the Sea Isle City Detective Bureau at 609-263-4311.

Police are also asking that any homeowners who may have security footage facing Landis Avenue in the areas between 70th and 85th Street to contact the Sea Isle City Detective Bureau. Callers can also submit anonymous tips via Cape May County Sheriff’s Department Tip Line at 847411(TIP411).