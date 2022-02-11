Uber driver carjacked, shot twice in Holmesburg
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating after an Uber driver was carjacked and shot around 11:34 p.m. on Thursday.
According to Captain John Walker, a 52-year-old man was driving a gray 2021 Toyota RAV4 when he pulled to the side of Torresdale Avenue to make a phone call with the car still running.
Two suspects allegedly approached him in the car and demanded he get out.
Police say the driver got out of the car and ran southbound on Torresdale Avenue before being shot twice in the leg.
He was transported to the hospital where he is in critical condition but stabilized.
Authorities are still looking for the suspects.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police.
