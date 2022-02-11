Police: Man arrested after attempting to decapitate girlfriend in Clifton Heights apartment

Authorities in Delaware County responded to a gruesome scene Friday morning after they say a man murdered his girlfriend and attempted to decapitate her.

Officers responded to the Willow Apartments on the 400 block of Springfield Road in Clifton Heights around 4 a.m. Friday morning.

Officers responded to a call for a domestic dispute and say there was no answer at the door of the ground floor apartment.

Law enforcement sources tell FOX 29’s Steve Keeley that the first officers on scene witnessed the suspect using a machete in an attempt to decapitate the victim.

Witnesses on the scene tell Keeley they could hear shouting commands at the suspect and kicking in the door to arrest the suspect.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Neither the victim or suspect have been identified by police at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

___

MORE HEADLINES:

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter