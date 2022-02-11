6 family members stabbed in their sleep inside Kensington home, suspect in custody, police say

Philadelphia police are investigating after they say six people were stabbed inside if a Kensington home as they slept Friday morning.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. on the 3000 block of North Front Street.

Police say a family member went from bedroom to bedroom stabbing the six victims with two different knives that were described as kitchen knives.

FOX 29’s Steve Keeley reports that all six of the stabbing victims are between the ages of 26 and 46.

A 46-year-old woman is in critical condition after suffering stab wounds to the head and neck during the incident. The other victims conditions were described by police as ‘mostly stable.’

When police arrived on the scene, members of the family were able to describe the suspect. Three blocks away, police encountered a man fitting the description and took the 29-year-old suspect into custody.

Several young children who were also inside the home at the time of the stabbings were not injured.

Investigators say the motive for the attack is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

