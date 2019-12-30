Police: Vandals cause hundreds of dollars in damage to fitness center at Newark apartment

Busted exercise equipment inside a Newark apartment fitness center was no accident, according to New Castle County Police. They say two vandals broke in and caused hundreds of dollars in damage.

“Equipment is broken. The strings are all hooked up and twisted tied all together,” said Chloe Malloney, who works out in the gym. “There’s a huge hole right there and it’s all boarded up.”

Police say on Dec. 20, vandals kicked in the door of the Evergreen Apartments at Christiana Reserve fitness center and cracked surveillance cameras, which were worth $500 dollars. Two days later, officers were called back to the gym when vandals kicked in the door again and doubled the damage, this time up to $1,300 dollars.

“We should have the opportunity to do that but kids are messing it up for us. I think it’s horrible,” said Malloney.

She first noticed the damage back in June and says it's been happening for months.

Neighbors pledge to keep their eyes open.

If you have any information, please please contact Officer J. Delany at Joseph.delaney@newcastlede.gov or by calling the New Castle County Police non-emergency number at 302-573-2800.



Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

___