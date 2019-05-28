Police warn about spike in license plate thefts in Germantown and Mount Airy

article

Police say they are seeing a spike in license plate thefts in Germantown and Mount Airy. According to police, it has happened 12 times in the last four weeks in the 14th District alone.

Police are suggesting residents purchase anti-theft screws that cost $5 or less. Police are also suggesting you check your plate daily, not only to make sure it’s attached but to make sure it’s your plate and hasn’t been swapped out with another plate.

If you have any information, please contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).