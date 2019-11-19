Expand / Collapse search

Police: Willingboro 6th-grader safely located

Burlington County
WILLINGBORO, N.J. - The search is over for a sixth-grader who was reported missing from Willingboro, New Jersey, on Tuesday.

The Willingboro Township Police Department confirmed that the young girl was safely located and was being reunited with her family overnight.

"The law enforcement community would like to thank everyone for their assistance and positive thoughts during the last few hours," the department said in a statement.

