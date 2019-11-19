Police: Willingboro 6th-grader safely located

article

The search is over for a sixth-grader who was reported missing from Willingboro, New Jersey, on Tuesday.

The Willingboro Township Police Department confirmed that the young girl was safely located and was being reunited with her family overnight.

"The law enforcement community would like to thank everyone for their assistance and positive thoughts during the last few hours," the department said in a statement.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP