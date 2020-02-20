Police: Woman, 19, dead after shot in head in North Philadelphia quadruple shooting

Authorities say one of the four victims injured during a shooting Wednesday afternoon in North Philadelphia has died.

Police say the victim, identified as 19-year-old Yaniyah Foster, was taken to Temple University Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead just before 11 p.m.

Foster was one of four people shot on the 1000 block of West Thompson Street, just feet away from St. Malachy Catholic School.

According to police, the victims were sitting on a porch across from the school when two men walked up and opened fire.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the foot and a 25-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the right arm. Both men are in stable condition at Temple Hospital.

Another 25-year-old male victim was shot in the head and is remains in critical condition.

Police continue to investigate this deadly shooting.

