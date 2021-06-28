Police: Woman, 21, shot and killed in Fairhill

article

A 21-year-old woman is dead, after she was shot in Fairhill.

Officials said the shooting happened on the 200 block of East Cambria Monday, about 4:15 p.m.

Responding officers found the victim with a gunshot wound in the back.

She was taken to Temple University Hospital, but succumbed to her injury and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said an investigation into the shooting is underway. No arrests have been made.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

