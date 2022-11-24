Police: Woman, 26, dies after being shot in Germantown
article
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating the death of a woman in Germantown, police say.
According to authorities, officers responded to an apartment on the 400 block of Manheim Street just after midnight on Thursday.
Police say a woman was shot one time in the right forearm and pronounced dead on scene by medics at 12:17 a.m.
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
- Officials: Overnight Thanksgiving fire in West Philadelphia kills 1, injures 2 others
- Philadelphia man sought in Norristown shooting that left man, 35, dead
- Police: Man, 25, charged in connection with string of robberies at off-campus Temple residences
According to authorities, no arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered.