Police: Woman, 26, dies after being shot in Germantown

Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating the death of a woman in Germantown, police say. 

According to authorities, officers responded to an apartment on the 400 block of Manheim Street just after midnight on Thursday. 

Police say a woman was shot one time in the right forearm and pronounced dead on scene by medics at 12:17 a.m. 

According to authorities, no arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered. 