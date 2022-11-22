Police: Man, 35, dies after being shot multiple times in Norristown

article

Authorities are searching for a gunman after police say a Philadelphia man was shot to death in the city suburb of Norristown on Monday.

Investigators say 35-year-old Tyrone Guy was gunned down on the 900 block of West Main Street around 10 p.m. Monday night.

Officers from the Norristown Police Department found Guy laying on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was brought to Albert Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia where police say he died around 2 a.m.

Investigators have not speculated on what caused the shooting. No arrests have been reported.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call the Norristown Police Department at 610-270-0977.