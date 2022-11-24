Officials: Overnight Thanksgiving fire in West Philadelphia kills 1, injures 2 others

One person has died and two others were injured in an overnight fire in West Philadelphia, according to authorities.

Officials say the fire broke out at a two-story dwelling in the area of Walnut Street and S 46th Street shortly after 1:30 a.m.

According to authorities, firefighters arrived on scene at 1:41 a.m. and upon arrival, saw heavy fire on the first floor and heavy smoke throughout the property.

Firefighters say they were met out front by people who told them others were trapped inside of the property.

One person was also on the roof of the two-story dwelling, according to officials.

Fire authorities say shortly after fighting the fire on the first floor, one person was located, but they did not survive and were pronounced dead on scene.

Two other people were taken to Presbyterian hospital, authorities say.

According to officials, the fire was under control by 2:09 a.m., but the house is a total loss.