Police: Woman, 39, stabbed during fight in Overbrook

A woman is making a recovery after she was stabbed during a fight in Overbrook, police say.

The incident happened at approximately 2:22 a.m. on the 6400 block of Lansdowne Avenue.

Police say the 39-year-old woman sustained one stab wound to the chest during the altercation. She was taken to Lankenau Medical Center where she is listed in stable condition.

So far, no weapon has been recovered and no arrest has been made.

