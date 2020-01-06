Police: Woman attacked and carjacked in Lower Merion Township

Lower Merion Township police are investigating after a woman was brutally attacked and carjacked in Lower Merion Township.

"Somebody came into the store and told us what was happening to the lady and we all ran outside," Fine Wine & Good Spirits employee Quinzella Richburg said.

It happened on Tuesday, Dec. 17 around 8 p.m.

A woman in her 60s had just pulled into the store parking lot along City Avenue in Bala Cynwyd when out of nowhere she was brutally attacked and carjacked.

Surveillance cameras outside captured the man as he walked by and hopped into the passenger side of the 2015 gold Toyota Highlander. The victim was parked in a handicapped spot where she pulled in to make a phone call. Police say the man climbed over the console, punching her in the face and demanded her car.

"Obviously, the victim did not know who this person was and I guess when she didn't move fast enough for him. He then became physical," Lower Merion Police Detective Sergeant Michael Vice said.

Employees in the store rushed to the woman's aid as the man drove off in the stolen SUV

Police say they have strong leads and are vowing to get the man off the streets.

If you have any information, please contact Lower Merion police at 610-649-1000.

