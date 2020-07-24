Police: Woman dies after being shot, crashing car in Northeast Philadelphia

article

Police say a woman has died after being shot and crashing her car in Northeast Philadelphia.

It happened on the 4700 block of Shelmire Avenue Friday around 4 a.m.

Responding officers found the unresponsive woman in her mid-20s inside a Honda that crashed into other parked vehicles.

While rendering medical aid to the victim, it was discovered that she had sustained a gunshot wound to the back of the head, according to police. She was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where she died.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered. The investigation is ongoing.

