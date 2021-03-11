Police: Woman dies after car slams into tree, bursts into flames on Roosevelt Boulevard

A woman is dead after Philadelphia police said she ran a red light and slammed into a tree on the median of Roosevelt Boulevard early Thursday morning in Northeast Philadelphia.

Officers were called to the intersection of Woodward Street and Roosevelt Boulevard around 3 a.m. for reports of a single-car crash.

According to police, a 26-year-old woman was driving south on the outer lanes of Roosevelet Boulevard when she ignored a red light and jumped the median into the inner lanes. The unidentified driver then jumped the center median and struck a large tree which caused her car to catch fire.

Two witnesses rushed to pull the woman from the car before the flames intensified and dragged her 100 feet away, according to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

The woman was not burned but she suffered severe trauma to her head, face and neck, Small said. She was pronounced dead by medics.

It's unknown at this time what caused the woman to lose control of her vehicle. Accident investigators are working to learn more about the events leading up to the deadly crash.

