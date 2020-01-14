Police: Woman stabbed to death by ex-boyfriend inside Southwest Philadelphia home

article

Police are investigating after they say a woman was fatally stabbed inside a Southwest Philadelphia home overnight.

The incident occurred just before 2:30 a.m. on the 6000 block of Upland Street.

Police said the 50-year-old woman was stabbed by her ex-boyfriend. The suspect was taken into custody.

According to police, a knife blade appeared to be broken off in the victim's neck. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

FOX 29's Lauren Johnson reports that the victim's 27-year-old son was inside the house at the time and witnessed the incident. He is being interviewed by investigtaors.

Authorities have yet to identify the deceased.

This is an ongoing investigation.

