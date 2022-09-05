Police: Woman took money from man who was fatally struck by vehicle in Berks County

article

Authorities in Pennsylvania are searching for a woman who is believed to have taken money from a person who was fatally struck by a car on Saturday night.

Officers from the Exeter Police Department in Berks County were called to the 4100 block of Perkiomen Avenue for reports of a motor vehicle accident.

According to police, it's believed the crash happened when a man with a lockbox full of money accidentally placed it on the roof of his car and started driving away.

The money scattered across the roadway, which police say caused the man to stop his car in the street and collect the windblown cash.

As he was doing so, investigators believe he was hit and killed by another vehicle driving down the dark street.

Investigators say immediately after the deadly crash, a woman who claimed to be a former EMT showed up and started picking up the man's money and other belongings.

The unidentified woman left the scene in an unknown direction, according to police.

The department on Monday shared images of the woman in and urged anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact police.