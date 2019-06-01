Police: Woman with dementia missing from North Philadelphia

article

Police are asking for the public's help locating a woman with dementia who has been reported missing from North Philadelphia.

Sharon Choice, 60, was last seen leaving her home on the 2800 block of North Lambert Street on Friday.

Sharon is described as 5-foot-3 and 174 pounds with a light complexion, brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a quilted blue jacket, jeans, a blue baseball cap, black flats and carrying a tan Michael Kors purse.

She is known to frequent the Center City area and the Reading Terminal.

Anyone with information regarding Choice's whereabouts is urged to call Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353 or dial 911.