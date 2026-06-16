Woman shot after rock thrown through window of North Philadelphia home: police

The Brief A 35-year-old woman is in critical condition after being shot in North Philadelphia Philadelphia police believe multiple individuals are involved. This is an active investigation; no arrests have been made at this time.



A woman was left in critical condition after police say she was shot late Monday in North Philadelphia following an altercation.

What we know:

Philadelphia police officers are investigating a shooting after receiving a report around 11:18 p.m. of a person with a gun on the 600 block of North 12th Street.

When officers arrived, they discovered a 35-year-old woman on 12th Street and Fairmount Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. She was transported to Jefferson Hospital where she remains in critical condition.

Officers believe there was a large altercation that took place outside on the street, leading to an individual throwing a rock through the window of a residence.

A person inside the home is believed to have then opened fire on the street.

Then, an unidentified individual ran towards the entryway of the home and returned fire before discarding an object and fleeing.

What we don't know:

It is unclear about the victim's involvement in the altercation leading up to the shooting.

At this time, no arrests have been made. The Philadelphia Police Department urges anyone that may have information regarding the investigation to contact them.