Port of Philadelphia will serve as Norwegian Cruise Line homeport in 2026

article

A massive 2026 in Philadelphia is getting even more exciting as Norwegian Cruise Line announced Wednesday it will launch from the Port of Philadelphia.

The port has not been a homeport for cruises in nearly 15 years, and the nearest stops since for cruisegoers have been Baltimore and New York City.

The Norwegian Jewel, with the capacity to accommodate over 2,300 guests, will homeport in Philadelphia starting in April 2026 through October.

The ships will make two dozen stops in the city during that time, and will offer seven-to-nine-day voyages to Bermuda.

The cruise line says from September to October, the Norwegian Jewel will embark on 10 and 11-day voyages to Canada and New England.

"With all eyes on Philadelphia as we prepare to host our country’s 250th birthday in 2026, the Port will continue to help support and grow Philadelphia tourism to create economic opportunity for our region, workers, and businesses," Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said.

Over the next 18 months, the cruise line says the port will prepare "for this new chapter of cruising from the city." They believe the nearby hotels, restaurants and historical attractions will help boost the local economy.

"This means tourism travel to our city, jobs for our workers at PhilaPort, and simply put, broader economic opportunity for Philadelphia," Mayor Chrelle Parker said.

Philadelphia is slated for a historic 2026, with the city set to celebrate America's 250th birthday and host popular sporting events like the FIFA World Cup, MLB All-Star Game, and the PGA's 108th Championship.