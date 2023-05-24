‘Positively regal’ dog rescued after scaling England’s tallest mountain

article

After scaling the highest mountain in England, a "positively regal" dog had to be rescued after refusing to come back down the mountain last week.

Rocky, an Akita, made the journey to the top of Scafell Pike, but once the dog made it to the summit, Rocky got injured and became too exhausted to continue, according to Keswick Mountain Rescue Team news release.

And try as they might, Rocky’s owners couldn’t convince the critter to move.

Rocky the Akita getting rescued by the Keswick Mountain Rescue Team on May 13, 2023. (Keswick Mountain Rescue Team )

A callout was made and 13 team members from the Keswick Mountain Rescue Team were dispatched to the dog’s aid.

Once rescue crew members made it to Rocky and the owners, they were able to hoist the dog onto an opened "cas bag" and placed Rocky on a stretcher.

Rocky was carried back down the mountain, followed closely by its owners, and crews said the nearly 73-pound dog remained "cool, calm and positively regal throughout!"

Scafell Pike measures at a towering 3,209-feet high and is home to the highest standing water in England called Broad Crag Tarn.

Broad Crag Tarn lies at about 2,700 feet, about a quarter of a mile south of the summit, according to the Scafell Pike website.

The base of Scafell Pike is home to England’s deepest lake called Wastewater which measures 3 miles across and just over half a mile wide.

The lake measures a staggering 258 feet deep.

