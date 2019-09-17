Power tools worth thousands stolen from Habitat for Humanity trailer

Habitat for Humanity of Burlington County and Greater Trenton-Princeton are asking for power tool donations after $9,000 worth of equipment was stolen from a locked trailer Friday night.

The foundation says the trailer was parked behind their Maple Shade headquarters and secured with a heavy duty lock. On Saturday night the thieves cut the lock to gain access to saws, drills and other expensive tools.

The stolen goods were being used for projects across Central New Jersey, including two homes being built for military veterans in Palmyra.

"It's unbelievable that somebody would do it, especially at a non-profit," Habitat For Humanity CEO Lori Leonard said. "It impacts our ability to continue construction, we have volunteers scheduled to come out on the work site and we don't have drills or saws."

This is not the first time that Habitat for Humanity has been ripped off. In 2016, criminals stole $20,000 in power tools and building supplies from a building site in Philadelphia. In 2017 a West Deptford site had similar items stolen.

"It's almost like we're being targeted and that's disturbing," Leonard said. "It's not going to stop us from building.