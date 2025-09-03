Powerball jackpot jumps to $1.4 billion ahead of drawing Wednesday

article

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $1.40 billion, giving players a chance at one of the largest prizes in U.S. lottery history.

What we know:

The increase comes after a review of national ticket sales ahead of tonight's drawing. If a player wins, they can choose between the annuitized prize or a lump-sum payment of more than $600 million.

The estimated $1.40 billion jackpot is the fourth largest in Powerball's history and the sixth largest among all U.S. lottery games. The prize has an estimated cash value of $634.3 million before taxes. The winner can choose to receive the full jackpot in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or take the one-time, lump-sum payout.

This is the 41st drawing since the last jackpot winner, which was in California on May 31, 2025. Powerball tickets cost $2 per play and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Over half of the proceeds from ticket sales go to the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold, and the game has generated over $36 billion for good causes since its inception in 1992.

Top Ten Powerball® Jackpots

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.765 Billion – Oct. 11, 2023 - CA $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $1.40 Billion (estimated) – Sept. 3, 2025 $1.326 Billion – April 6, 2024 – OR $1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – CA $842.4 Million – January 1, 2024 – MI $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 - WA