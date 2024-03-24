Powerball jackpot hits $800 million, sixth biggest prize in history

The Powerball jackpot has grown once again after no one hit the big prize Saturday night.

The winning numbers were white balls 6, 23, 25, 34, 51 and red Powerball 3. The Power Play® multiplier was 2X.

Monday’s $800 million jackpot – the sixth largest prize in the game’s history – has an estimated cash value of $384.8 million before taxes. Most winners choose the cash payout over the annuity option, which is one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments.

There were five $1 million prizes in Saturday’s drawing. Those tickets were sold in California, Florida, Indiana, Texas and Washington.

Powerball said 38 tickets won $50,000 and 14 tickets won $100,000.

In the Double Play drawing, a ticket in Colorado matched all five black balls drawn and won a $500,000 prize. The winning Double Play numbers were black balls 18, 24, 43, 46, 47 and Powerball 11.

Double Play is an add-on feature that gives players in select jurisdictions another chance to match their Powerball numbers in a separate drawing with a top cash prize of $10 million.

Players can add the Double Play feature to their Powerball ticket for an additional $1 per play.

Double Play drawings are held after Powerball drawings every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

This is the second Powerball jackpot to hit $800 million. The last time someone won the Powerball was Jan. 1, 2024, in Michigan. Since then, there have been 35 drawings with no big winner.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9, but the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.