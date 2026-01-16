Chester County man admits to abusing, killing 12-year-old daughter; sentenced to life: DA

The Brief Rendell Hoagland of West Caln Township pleaded guilty to abusing and killing his 12-year-old daughter. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole plus 30 to 60 years, according to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office. The trial for co-defendant Cindy Warren is set for June 8, 2026.



Rendell Hoagland admitted in court to abusing and killing his 12-year-old daughter, Malinda, and has been sentenced to life in prison without parole plus 30 to 60 years, according to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office.

Sentencing and plea agreement details

What we know:

Hoagland, age 54, pled guilty to first-degree murder, conspiracy, kidnapping, and other charges related to his daughter’s death in 2024.

The plea agreement was accepted by a judge. The District Attorney’s Office said the agreement was reached after consulting with Malinda’s family, who spoke in court about the impact of her death.

First responders also shared their experiences and how the case affected them.

During the two-hour proceeding, Hoagland admitted to systematically abusing his daughter for years.

What's next:

"We still have more work to do, but today we took a big step towards getting justice for Malinda," said District Attorney Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe.

Cindy Warren (L) and Rendell Hoagland (R) (Chester County District Attorney’s Office)

The trial for Cindy Warren, Malinda’s stepmother and co-defendant, is scheduled to begin June 8, 2026.

The District Attorney’s Office reminded the public to report any concerns about child safety by calling 911 or Childline at 1-800-932-0313, noting that Childline reports can be made anonymously.