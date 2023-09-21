Powerball jackpot surges to $725M after 27 consecutive drawings with no winner

article

The Powerball jackpot continues to rise after no tickets matched all six numbers Wednesday night to claim the $672 million grand prize.

The massive jackpot now sits at an estimated $725 million – with a one-time cash payout option of $345.7 million – ahead of Saturday night's drawing. It is the eighth-largest prize offered in the game's history.

The winning numbers drawn Wednesday night were 16, 27, 59, 62 and 63 with a red Powerball number of 23. The Power Play option was 3X. There is a 1 in 292.2 million chance of winning the grand prize, according to the game.

A few lucky winners did claim a good chunk of cash after matching all five white numbers drawn Wednesday, the game announced. One player in Georgia won $1 million while two players – another in Georgia and one in Texas – selected the Power Play option to win $2 million.

FILE-Powerball tickets sold at a on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. (Photo by Dean Musgrove/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images) Expand

TWO LOTTERY TICKETS WORTH A COMBINED $2.6 BILLION UNCLAIMED

The biggest Powerball jackpot of 2023 – and the third-largest in the game's history – was won in July by a lucky player in California, who snagged the $1.08 billion prize, the lottery said. The jackpot has been up for grabs in 27 consecutive drawings since the July win.

CALIFORNIA CONVENIENCE STORE OWNER REACTS TO SELLING WINNING $1 BILLION POWERBALL JACKPOT: ‘SURPRISED’

Behind that was a $754.6 million grand prize won by a player in Washington in February, which is marked as the game's sixth-largest prize ever.

FILE-Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets are displayed in San Anselmo, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Powerball tickets are $2 per play and are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The game says more than half of the proceeds from a ticket sale remain in the jurisdiction where it was sold.