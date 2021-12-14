Powerball ticket sold in Philadelphia wins $100K

article

A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Philadelphia.

The winning ticket was sold at the Sunoco on the 9200 block of Ashton Road in Philadelphia.

The Powerball ticket with a Power Play was accepted in the Monday, December 13th drawing. As such, the winning ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn with the numbers 10-30-37-53-59 and the red Powerball number 4.

Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000, according to lottery officials.

For selling the winning ticket, the Sunoco earns a $500 bonus.

