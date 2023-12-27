Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Pennsylvania shop for Christmas drawing
PENNSYLVANIA - Christmas just became even more magical for one lucky winner in Pennsylvania.
A ticket sold in Adams County was worth $1 million dollars in the Powerball Christmas Day drawing.
It matched all five white balls, and was purchased at R & S Service Center at 535 York Street in Gettysburg.
The shop will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
With no major winner, the Powerball jackpot has rolled to an estimated $685 million for Wednesday's drawing.