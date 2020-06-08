PPA postpones metered parking enforcement in Center City until June 15

article

The Philadelphia Parking Authority (PPA) has postponed metered parking enforcement for another week, canceling plans to begin on Monday.

Gradually, the PPA has begun re-enforcing payment mandates at parking garages on June 1.

As the city moved into the yellow phase amid government-led reopening strategies, the PPA announced that metered parking would resume on June 8. On the morning of June 8, the PPA announced metered parking enforcement would instead begin on June 15 in Center City and University City.

City-wide meter enforcement will now begin June 22 and contact-free payment options are available

The height of the coronavirus pandemic making it so that fewer commuters entered the city prompted officials to make payment temporarily obsolete. The potential for revenue was largely nonexistent, which led to the original decision to temporarily pause paid parking.

A map shows current enforcement zones, which span from river-to-river and from Spring Garden Street to Bainbridge Street.

In University City, a smaller zone has also reopened for metered parking.

Enforcement Boundaries Map -- Center City, University City

Additionally, if your car gets impounded there is now a new process in place to get your car back.

In order to locate and recover an impounded vehicle, drivers can go online and submit both payment proof and required documents.

Once submitted, a confirmation email will provide further information on how to properly recover your car.

