PPA resumes metered parking enforcement city-wide

The Philadelphia Parking Authority says metered parking will once again be enforced throughout the city.

After resuming enforcement in Center City and University City last week, the PPA will back on the job elsewhere in the city.

After halting most enforcement in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the PPA has gradually begun re-enforcing payment mandates at parking garages since June 1.

Contact-free payment options are available.

The height of the coronavirus pandemic making it so that fewer commuters entered the city prompted officials to make payment temporarily obsolete.

The potential for revenue was largely nonexistent, which led to the original decision to temporarily pause paid parking.

