PPA resumes metered parking enforcement in Center City, University City

The Philadelphia Parking Authority says metered parking will once again be enforced in Center City and University City beginning Monday.

The continued enforcement comes a week after the PPA planned on resuming, before later postponing until Monday, June 15.

After halting most enforcement in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the PPA has gradually begun re-enforcing payment mandates at parking garages since June 1.

City-wide meter enforcement will now begin June 22 and contact-free payment options are available.

The height of the coronavirus pandemic making it so that fewer commuters entered the city prompted officials to make payment temporarily obsolete. The potential for revenue was largely nonexistent, which led to the original decision to temporarily pause paid parking.

A map shows current enforcement zones, which span from river-to-river and from Spring Garden Street to Bainbridge Street.

In University City, a smaller zone has also reopened for metered parking.

