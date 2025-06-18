'Let Freedom Ring': Pre-order available for Pennsylvania commemorative license plate

article

The Brief The "Let Freedom Ring" license plate is available for all Pennsylvanians to order. The license plate celebrates the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Purchasers of the license plates will receive them as early as fall 2025.



Governor Josh Shapiro has announced that the new vanity license plate for Pennsylvania, which celebrates the United States' 250th anniversary, is now available for pre-order.

The plate, called "Let Freedom Ring", has already been distributed to over 10,000 Pennsylvanians who ordered them last year.

What we know:

With the help of Pennsylvania's favorite mascots, including Philadelphia's very own Gritty, Swoop, Phang, and The Phanatic, Governor Shapiro promoted the license plates in a fun video.

The creation of this plate aligns with Shapiro's Economic Development Strategy and goes in hand with the Pennsylvania: The Great American Getaway campaign, which encourages tourism across the Commonwealth.

Along with the debut of the license plate, the Commonwealth will also be celebrating with major events in 2026, like the FIFA World Cup, NCAA's Men's March Madness Tournament, the MLB All-Star Game, as well as the NFL Draft.

The events celebrating America's 250th come with a $64 million budget proposed by Shapiro.

What they're saying:

Governor Shapiro, who is spearheading this new change, said "Pennsylvania is the birthplace of American freedom- and ahead of 2026, Pennsylvanians can ‘Let Freedom Ring’ all across our Commonwealth with one of our new license plates."

What you can do:

To order the license plate, Pennsylvanians are encouraged to go to pa.gov/licenseplate and fill out the provided forms.

Military, special organization, special fund, and specialty plates will all be available in the new design in the upcoming months.