Pregnant woman shot and killed in Minneapolis Sunday night, baby in NICU

A pregnant woman was shot and killed in the Powderhorn Park neighborhood of Minneapolis Sunday night, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Police say the woman was sitting in a car around 9:15 p.m. near the intersection of 37th Street East and Elliot Avenue South when she was shot.

Paramedics transported her to the hospital and delivered the baby before the woman was pronounced dead. The baby is currently being cared for in the NICU.

The Minneapolis Homicide Unit is currently investigating the death.