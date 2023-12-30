Pregnant woman, unborn baby die after accident in Montgomery County

article

A pregnant woman and her unborn child are both dead following a car accident in Bala Cynwyd.

Five pedestrians, including the woman, were struck by a vehicle near the intersection of West Rock Hill Road and Bryn Mawr Avenue Saturday afternoon, a little before 3 p.m., officials said.

The driver of the vehicle hit two parked cars, then hit the five pedestrians. Authorities said a fight broke out after the crash.

The 36-year-old woman was taken to an area hospital, where she and her unborn baby died from injuries due to the crash.

The other four pedestrians were treated at a local hospital for injuries, as well, officials said.

West Rock Hill Road was closed for a number of hours during a preliminary investigation. The crash is still under investigation. No details were released regarding the driver or the conditions of the four pedestrians.