Philadelphia's remaining remote workers will return to office in July

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker announced all remaining city employees who work remotely will return to an in-person schedule in July.

Parker in February ordered senior staff members to return to the office, which chipped away at an estimated 20% of staff members who continued to work from home post-pandemic. Those workers will now be forced to head back to the office starting July 15.

"Employee presence at the workplace allows for more personal and productive interactions, facilitates communication, promotes social connection, along with collaboration, innovation and inclusion," Parker told reporters Monday.

The first-term mayor believes having city workers in-person helps fulfill a campaign promise to make her administration more accessible to "best serve the people of Philadelphia."

Under the city's return-to-office policy, Park said those in leadership roles can occasionally permit remote work to address "periodic life circumstances." The return to office policy also addresses child/elder care, increases to paid parental leave, relaxation of sick days used for family, and makes the Friday after Thanksgiving a holiday.

"We are at war with the status quo right now, and we want to ensure that we have done everything that we could to make sure that our workers have the support they need to as we work to implement this policy," Parker said.